Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 233,339 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

