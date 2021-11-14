Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 233,339 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.43.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
