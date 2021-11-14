Comparing CSP (CSPI) & Its Rivals

CSP (NASDAQ: CSPI) is one of 69 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CSP to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CSP and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A CSP Competitors 357 1918 2861 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.07%. Given CSP’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP’s rivals have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25% CSP Competitors -414.80% -42.04% -7.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million -$1.45 million -309.90 CSP Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.26

CSP’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CSP. CSP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

