Comparing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waterdrop and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A QDM International N/A N/A -435.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 468.82%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than QDM International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 17.07 -$101.74 million N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waterdrop.

Summary

Waterdrop beats QDM International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

