Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTC CMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 97,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,749. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

