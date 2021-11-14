Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OTC CMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 97,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,749. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.
