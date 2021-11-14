Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 66.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

