Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

BBCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.