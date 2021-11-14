Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,570 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $126,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

