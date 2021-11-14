Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $109.60 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,588 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $109,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

