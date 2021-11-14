Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $156.24 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,634 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Paychex worth $156,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

