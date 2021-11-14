Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $34,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

