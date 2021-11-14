Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 70,424 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 70,424 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $72,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

