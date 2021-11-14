Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,461 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

FBHS stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

