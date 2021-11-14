Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $26,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $334.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average of $297.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.51 and a 12 month high of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.