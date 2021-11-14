Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFF opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The company has a market cap of C$92.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.