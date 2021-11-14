Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CFF opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The company has a market cap of C$92.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.02. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

