Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on December 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 68.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.