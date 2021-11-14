Contrasting Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 19.75% 4.62% 2.89% First Industrial Realty Trust 51.46% 12.01% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Self Storage and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.23 $270,000.00 N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 17.60 $195.99 million $1.86 32.53

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Global Self Storage on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

