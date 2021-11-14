CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of CRMD opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. Research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 239,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 157,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

