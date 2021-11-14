CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 838.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.60.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.