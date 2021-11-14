Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 15,441,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Coupang has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

