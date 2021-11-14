Craig Hallum Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $15.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

