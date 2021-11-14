Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.50 ($18.24).
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
