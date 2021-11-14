Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.50 ($18.24).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

