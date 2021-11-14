Credit Suisse AG Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -401.92, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

