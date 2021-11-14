Credit Suisse AG Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

