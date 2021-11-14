Credit Suisse AG Has $3.71 Million Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 99.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.19. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

