Credit Suisse AG Invests $3.37 Million in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of SLQD opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

