Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,734 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

