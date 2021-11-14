Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 248.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 541,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,322,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 363.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 248,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

