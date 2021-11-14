Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 17th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

