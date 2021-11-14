Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Criteo reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 93.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 710,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 52.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 192,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $375,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTO traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.