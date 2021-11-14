Critical Comparison: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

65.4% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -3.64% -5.34% -1.04% Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.31 $9.33 million ($0.82) -8.05 Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.62 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Heritage Insurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.