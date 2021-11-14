Critical Review: Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) & Its Rivals

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS: CCEL) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cryo-Cell International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryo-Cell International’s rivals have a beta of 6.45, meaning that their average stock price is 545% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 13.41% 350.92% 5.79% Cryo-Cell International Competitors -31.07% -8.07% -10.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million $3.63 million 26.38 Cryo-Cell International Competitors $1.66 billion $78.96 million 27.37

Cryo-Cell International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cryo-Cell International. Cryo-Cell International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cryo-Cell International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cryo-Cell International Competitors 104 446 621 15 2.46

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Cryo-Cell International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cryo-Cell International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International rivals beat Cryo-Cell International on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded on September 11, 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

