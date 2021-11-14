CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,824,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $66,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $770.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

