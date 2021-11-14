CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $284.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

