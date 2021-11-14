CSFB Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$218.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$138.93 and a one year high of C$178.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$168.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

