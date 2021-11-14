CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
