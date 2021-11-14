CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

