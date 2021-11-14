CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.92% of CTO Realty Growth worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $362,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

