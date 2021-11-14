CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives €62.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

A number of analysts recently commented on EVD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.02 ($77.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €47.34 ($55.69) and a one year high of €72.68 ($85.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -425.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.71.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

