CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.
CUBE stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
