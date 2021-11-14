CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

CUBE stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

