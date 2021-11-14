CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.45.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.