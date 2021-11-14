CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce sales of $221.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 130,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,553. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

