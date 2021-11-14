CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $105.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.