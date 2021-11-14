Cyren (CYRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a negative return on equity of 103.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

