CytomX Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,035% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

