Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €114.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a twelve month high of €88.65 ($104.29). The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of €78.76 and a 200-day moving average of €76.17.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

