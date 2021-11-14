Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $304.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.41. The company has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

