DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $24,758.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.70 or 0.00368170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00221183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00087026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,611,631,400 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

