Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.