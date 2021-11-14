Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.75

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $602,244.00 and $30,445.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00096805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.58 or 1.00412773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.51 or 0.07069849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 798,644 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

