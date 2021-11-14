Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

