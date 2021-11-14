Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 81,571 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Blade Air Mobility accounts for 2.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.58% of Blade Air Mobility worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

